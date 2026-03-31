<p>Teachers, who participated in the scheduled castes' survey conducted by the social welfare department during last year's summer vacation and in the social and educational survey by the State Commission for Backward Classes during Dasara vacations, are again under pressure now.</p>.<p>They have been assigned to take part in the census work by the central government scheduled to begin on April 15 across the state.</p>.<p>As census and election work are considered part of the responsibilities of their profession, teachers cannot say no to them.</p>.<p><strong>Compulsory duties</strong></p>.<p>Speaking about it, Chandrashekara Nuggali, General Secretary of the Karnataka State Primary Teachers’ Association, said, “Census and election are compulsory duties. Of course teachers have pressure, but we have no option other than taking up the job, as the census work is being undertaken after many years.”</p>.<p>However, the Karnataka School Education and Examination Board (KSEAB) has clarified that deputing teachers for census work or that of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will not affect the ongoing board examinations or the evaluation work.</p>.<p><strong>SSLC valuation</strong></p>.<p>“The evaluation work of the II PU examination 1 is almost done and will be finished in a couple of days. We have also requested the Department of School Education not to depute teachers who have been assigned SSLC evaluation work for census duty,” said a senior official of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. </p>.<p>Speaking to DH, G Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, said that the district administration has listed 4,300 enumerators (except BBMP).</p>.<p><strong>Self-enumeration</strong></p>.<p>“By the time the enumeration work begins, all the examinations and the evaluation work will be over. The enumeration work will be held between April 15 and May 15. The self-enumeration will be conducted from April 1,” the officer said.</p>.Bengaluru Business Corridor project takes off with Phase-1 tender.<p><strong>Health issues</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Department of School Education and Literacy has requested the Revenue Department to exempt female teachers, who are 50 years and above from the census work, considering the health and age-related issues they may be facing.</p>.<p>However, the principal secretary of the Revenue Department (Disaster Management) has communicated to the deputy commissioners of all the districts in the state to take a decision on this after evaluating the availability of government employees for the census and SIR work.</p>.<p><strong>Exemption</strong> </p>.<p>“The Election Commission of India is likely to commence the SIR work anytime soon and in that case, BLOs (booth level officers) have to be excluded from census work," reads the letter from Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) of the Revenue Department.</p>.<p>"Keeping this in mind, the authorities concerned must take a decision on exempting female teachers above 50 years from the census work. If giving exemption is going to affect the SIR and the census work, then the request need not be considered,” the letter adds.</p>