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Karnataka: After caste survey, teachers now deputed on census

They have been assigned to take part in the census work by the central government scheduled to begin on April 15 across the state.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 22:34 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCensus

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