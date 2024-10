After CM Siddaramaiah's wife writes to MUDA, process to take back 14 sites completes

Parvathi, in her letter had urged to take back the 14 alternative sites allotted by MUDA in Vijayanagar third and fourth stage in Mysuru, as compensation for her using her 3.16 acre on survey number 464 of Kesare village in Mysuru taluk, without acquiring it.