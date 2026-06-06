Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

After drowning in despair, flood-hit farmers see lifeboat in Karnataka

For decades, villages along the Bennihalla and Tuparihalla streams have borne the brunt of flooding, while more than 22 TMC of water flowed downstream unused every year.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 18:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 18:32 IST
Karnataka NewsmonsoonfloodsAgriculture

Follow us on :

Follow Us