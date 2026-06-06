After drowning in despair, flood-hit farmers see lifeboat in Karnataka

<p>Dharwad: For years, the onset of the monsoon brought anxiety and sleepless nights to hundreds of families living along the banks of the Bennihalla stream. This year, however, many are looking at the rainy season with cautious optimism.</p>.<p>“If it starts raining heavily in July, my family lives in constant fear of Bennihalla floods. In the last six years alone, floodwaters have entered our house three times, damaging our belongings and destroying crops in the fields. But this year, there is a sense of relief. The stream has been desilted and protection walls are being built. My family and even our cattle feel much safer now,” said Shivaling Patil, a resident of Yamanur village and a victim of repeated flooding.</p>.<p>Similar sentiments are echoed across Navalgund taluk, where hundreds of farmers have long lived under the shadow of flash floods every monsoon.</p>.Flood-prone villages in Karnataka still await permanent rehabilitation.<p>For more than three decades, Bennihalla has been a source of misery for residents of Navalgund, Kundgol and Annigeri taluks. Recurrent flooding has claimed crops, damaged homes and infrastructure, and caused heavy losses to farmers and livestock owners.</p>.<p>After years of demands for a permanent solution, residents believe meaningful progress is finally being made.</p>.<p>Recognising the scale of the problem, the state government sanctioned funds for a comprehensive flood mitigation project. Continuous monitoring and guidance by Navalgund MLA N H Konaraddi and former Dharwad district in-charge minister Santosh Lad helped expedite the works, bringing much-needed reassurance to affected communities.</p>.<p>Development and desiltation works on the Bennihalla stream began in February and have already achieved nearly 60 per cent completion.</p>.<p>Thorny vegetation has been cleared and accumulated silt removed from several stretches of the stream, including areas around Yamanur.</p>.<p>Engineers associated with the project say the improved waterway will allow rainwater to flow more freely during the monsoon, significantly reducing the risk of floodwaters spilling into nearby villages and agricultural lands.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Major works underway</p>.<p>As part of the first phase of the project, a 1.05-km concrete retaining wall has been constructed at vulnerable locations between the 60-km and 125-km stretches of the stream. Embankments have been developed along 6.15 km.</p>.<p>Inlet structures are being built at 86 critical points to channel excess water from agricultural fields into the stream and desiltation of tributaries, including Desaihalla, Gundenahalla and Handiganahalla, has been completed over a 500-metre stretch.</p>.<p>The construction of seven road bridges and two water-storage structures is currently in progress.</p>.<p>A 150-metre-long bathing ghat has also been proposed at Yamanur, a major religious centre that attracts lakhs of devotees from Karnataka and Maharashtra every year.</p>.<p>Experts estimate that the project will protect 37 villages in Dharwad and Gadag districts from recurring floods and safeguard nearly 20,000 hectares of agricultural land.</p>.Water creates valleys of distrust as Karnataka witnesses intra-state disputes now.<p>For decades, villages along the Bennihalla and Tuparihalla streams have borne the brunt of flooding, while more than 22 TMC of water flowed downstream unused every year. Farmers have consistently demanded measures not only to prevent floods but also to harness the water for productive use.</p>.<p>“The very mention of Bennihalla sends shivers down the spines of farmers in Navalgund, Kundgol and Annigeri taluks. The destruction caused by floods during the monsoon has been immense. Farmers have been demanding a permanent solution for decades,” said MLA N H Konaraddi.</p>.<p>According to him, a comprehensive Rs 1,500-crore plan has been prepared to permanently address the Bennihalla flooding issue. The state government has already released Rs 200 crore for the initial phase, and work is progressing rapidly.</p>.<p>“With thorny vegetation cleared along both banks of the stream and major flood-control works underway, farmers need not fear floods this monsoon,” he said.</p>