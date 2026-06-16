After Dubare tragedy, forest dept issues new SOPs for 3 elephant tourist camps in Karnataka

<p>Shivamogga: Following the death of a woman from Tamil Nadu at the Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu district last month, the Forest Department issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the three tourist elephant camps in Karnataka.</p>.<p>Safety zone, red zone, amber zone, and green zone have to be created at the Dubare, Mathigodu and Sakrebailu camps. According to data, these three camps house 31, 15 and 25 elephants respectively. Of the 10 elephant camps in the state, tourists are allowed close proximity interaction with elephants only at five camps. </p>.<p>Sources at the Shivamogga elephant camp said a safety zone is a designated area that allows free movement of ambulances in case of emergencies. Such zones did not exist earlier. The highly aggressive elephants must be placed in the red zone, and kept away from public viewing. The number of elephants available for public viewing should be fewer than 10, sources added.</p>.The men who walk beside elephants in Karnataka’s forest camps.<p>Speaking to DH, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Prasanna Patagar said: "Most of the guidelines announced by the department are already in place at Sakrebailu camp. As per the new Standard Safety Protocol, tourists will not be allowed to bathe elephants and will have to view them from a safe distance. Besides, double barricades have to be installed in the camp to maintain a safe separation between elephants and visitors. Such arrangements already exist at the Shivamogga camp," he said.</p>.<p>"We have been bringing elephants from the forest for public viewing on a rotational basis. Therefore, no major changes have to be made at the camp. The camp will be reopened for visitors from the last week of June," he added.</p>.<p>Sakrebailu elephant camp veterinary officer Murali Manohar told DH that the red zone is meant only for staff of the department. Bathing, feeding and other activities come under the red zone. A green zone is meant for visitors, and a minimum distance between elephants and visitors must be around 10 metres. </p>.<p>Ashok, a resident of Shivamogga, said bathing trained elephants in the backwaters of Tunga at Sakrebailu near Shivamogga has been the major attraction for the visitors for many years. The restrictions on it are likely to make the elephant camp less fascinating, he added.</p>