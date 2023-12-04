After going slow, Karnataka govt may increase borrowings

Bengaluru: With a revenue shortfall looming, the state government is likely to accelerate borrowings, which has already seen a steep rise according to the latest data released by the finance department.
In the 2023-24 budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has estimated that the government will borrow Rs 85,818 crore.
Until September, the government did well to borrow only Rs 1,191 crore - less than 2 per cent of the budget estimate.
But according to the fiscal position data up to October, the government’s borrowings rose to Rs 7,399.60 crore.
“Keeping borrowings low helps us manage interest costs,” Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) L K Atheeq told DH. “Generally, the cash flow situation will be better in the starting months. However, as expenditure picks up pace in the second-half of the fiscal, we’ll have to borrow,” he added.
At the end of October, the government has clocked an expenditure of 42 per cent.
On Friday, at a meeting to review tax revenues, Siddaramaiah was told that the state may fall short of meeting targets for the current fiscal.
Karnataka’s outstanding debts are at a staggering Rs 5.53 lakh crore. This could touch Rs 7.24 lakh crore by 2026-27, according to the 2023 medium-term fiscal plan (MTFP). In the current fiscal, Karnataka is estimated to pay Rs 34,000 crore towards interest payments.
The state’s borrowings include loans from the open market, financial institutions, National Small Saving Fund (NSSF) and the union government.
The Fiscal Management Review Committee has asked the government to “stay focussed” on the fiscal correction path by reducing borrowings and instead “rely more on own tax revenue augmentation as well as rationalization of the expenditure”.
According to the MTFP, Karnataka is opting for “longer tenure issuances” of government securities in order to reduce the “rollover risk” with market borrowings.
“Further greater demand for long-term securities by insurance companies and pension funds results in lower borrowing costs on such longer tenure securities,” it said.
Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the government to explain how many budget announcements have been implemented so far.
“They have brought Karnataka, an economically strong state, to such a situation that new projects can’t be implemented. The current government took the benefit of the economic progress achieved during the BJP’s tenure, to implement the five guarantees,” he charged, and advised Siddaramaiah not to push Karnataka into a debt trap.