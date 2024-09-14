After Karnataka CM, Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna hints at imminent hike in milk prices

Noting that there is thinking to increase the price at which milk is procured from farmers, the minister said, the CM has said that the increased amount should completely be passed on to famers.

"He (CM) has said that a meeting will be called in Bengaluru to decide on this," he said.

Addressing an event in Magadi on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also hinted at a hike in milk prices.

Noting that there has been a demand for increasing the price of milk by Rs 5 per litre, he said a meeting will be called soon to take a decision on increasing the milk price in the interest of the farmers.

Pointing to criticism in the media about the proposal to hike milk prices, Rajanna said, if transaction of money increases in the villages, the country's GDP could increase.

"The hike will not give even Rs 1 profit to the state government, it would rather benefit the Centre as the unions (milk unions) will make a profit and pay higher taxes," he said.