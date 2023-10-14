After kharif crop failure, undivided Dharwad district in Karnataka staring at rabi loss

Green gram and maize form the major chunk of kharif crops in the undivided Dharwad district, along with cotton and soybean. Drought has forced several farmers to clear withered green gram plants and maize plants with green leaves but no yield. Though farmers are hoping for some rain to help the sowing of Bengal gram, wheat, jowar, safflower and other rabi crops in a few weeks, the situation seems to be worsening, casting a shadow on the rabi season too.