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Homeindiakarnataka

After marathon meetings, Rahul Gandhi ‘pressed’ Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to quit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is learnt to have reminded the veteran leader that he has to honour the promise made three years back.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 00:33 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 00:33 IST
Karnataka NewsRahul GandhiKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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