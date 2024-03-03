After much delay, Government vet college likely to be a reality soon

Mangaluru: Government Veterinary College and Hospital in Koila in Kadaba taluk will be a reality, with the academic year to start from this year.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while presenting the budget for 2024-25 had declared that the work on veterinary college is in final stages and college will start in the current year. In the recently announced budget, the government had agreed to allocate Rs 98 crore out of the Rs 206 crore proposed for the second phase of work.

The veterinary college in Koila (which is 7th college in state) was announced by former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda in 2012–13 budget. Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University in Bidar received 247 acres of land in Koila from Animal Husbandry Livestock Breeding and Training Centre for building the college.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while laying foundation for Veterinary college project in October 2016 had expressed confidence that Karnataka Housing Board (KHB), Star Builders and Developers will complete the buildings by 2019. "Had everything gone as planned by government, then academic year should have begun in 2019 itself," sources added

The works moved at snail's pace as government had released only Rs 35.50 crore out of the promised allocation of Rs 110 crore, sources said. Dr L Ranganath, officer on special duty (OSD), Veterinary College, Koila, said; "College block, teaching hospital, hostels (boys and girls) and guest house was completed at a cost of Rs 136 crore."

"What we lack is animal farms which is mandatory for a veterinary college, as prescribed by Veterinary Council of India (VCI)," Dr Ranganath stressed. On release of funds, KHB will complete remaining works in next few months. "The government has sanctioned five post of professors, associate professors and 15 assistant professors," Dr Ranganath said.

In addition, 37 non teaching staff posts had been sanctioned. "The non teaching post will be hired on outsource basis or on deputation. On receiving approval, University will take necessary steps to fill up posts. These sanctioned posts are sufficient for starting first and second year of the course," he said.

The second phase works will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 206 crore in phases- 2A (Rs 98 crore), 2B (Rs 68 cr), and 2C (Rs 40 cr). It includes auditorium, library, electrification, water supply, construction of approach roads and other works. "Once everything is ready, we will write to VCI seeking approval to start the courses," he said.

Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai has keenly monitoring the progress of project. Sources said if the college is started without proper facilities, then students will face hardship. Local residents hope that with the start of college, economy of village will improve and jobs will be created.

Acute shortage of veterinary doctors

The department of animal husbandry and veterinary services in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district is facing acute staff shortage. The total sanctioned posts in the department is 448. Of which, 353 posts are lying vacant. The sanctioned posts of veterinary doctors of various grades is 72 and only 28 posts had been filled up.

The services of veterinary graduates are sought by dairy units, cooperative sector also. Karnataka stands top 10 in production of milk. As per 20th Livestock Census (2019), Karnataka state with 11.1 million sheep ranks third in sheep population in the country. Karnataka also tops in production of eggs in the country.