After nearly decade, work on Kuvempu Chitabasma Smaraka Bhavana to commence soon

“I used to take the residents of Yachenahalli and surroundings on short trips to the residence of Kuvempu at Gokulam 2nd Stage, VV Mohalla, in Mysuru, as ‘Udayaravi Yatre’. When Kuvempu died in Mysuru, on November 11, 1994, I was near the body till it left for Kuppalli. I asked my cousin Dr Y D Rajanna, who was serving at Begaru as a veterinarian and residing at Shringeri, to go to Kuppalli for the cremation. Dr Rajanna brought a small portion of the ashes of Kuvempu for me, as he knew about my reverence for the great poet. I secured the ashes in a copper pot and offered puja to it daily,” he said. Dr Rajanna served as president of Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat recently.

Institutions

Since his pre-university days in Bengaluru, Y S Nagaraju has been a member of Ramakrishna Ashram. He was ordained as Nadanandanatha Swami in 1984.

After a couple of attempts to start Ramakrishna Yoga Kendra at Yachenahalli, he finally started Sri Ramakrishna Seva Kendra in 1990. At present, the trust manages Ramakrishna Seva Kendra High School (government-aided), Sharada Devi Samskrutha Patashala, Vatsalya English Medium School and Thayi Madilu Old Age Home. Besides the Kuvempu memorial, it has a plan for a school and home for physically and mentally challenged children.

The seer said, the memorial is planned on an 80X80 feet plot of the Kendra and would house a statue of Kuvempu, at whose feet, the pot containing the ashes would be placed. It will include a seminar hall, a photo gallery, a library and a guest house.

“We already have over 10,000 books, which need to be preserved and displayed. The memorial will strive to popularise the concepts propounded by Kuvempu, like ‘Vishwamanava’ message and ‘Mantra Mangalya’, simple marriage,” he said. The seer is also a writer and has published four collections of a total of 6,000 vachanas.

At present, the only memorial with the ashes of Kuvempu is situated at Kuppalli, his native, named Kavi Shaila.