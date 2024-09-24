After October 21, one sub-registrar office in each revenue district of Karnataka to work on weekends

Bengaluru: The state’s working population will no longer have to compromise on their work routine for property registrations as one sub-registrar office per revenue district will be open on weekends after October 21.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced the decision on Monday, adding that the move to keep open sub-registrar offices on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays was to benefit the middle and salaried classes.
Speaking to reporters at the Vikasa Soudha, the minister said: “For most working people, it is difficult to make time on weekdays and get their land registered. Thus, we are introducing this policy of keeping one sub-registrar office open on weekends and providing the staff an alternative holiday on Tuesday.”
Noting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed the department during the Budget to implement this plan, the minister said they had made the necessary legal changes, including availing permission from the Cabinet and the DPAR.”
DPAR is the department of personnel and administrative reforms.
Gowda added that one sub-registrar office in each revenue district will be open on 2nd and 4th Saturdays and Sundays on a rotation basis. “So, 35 sub-registrar offices in the state (one per revenue district) will be open throughout the weekend. This information will be available for people to check and plan accordingly.”
Published 24 September 2024, 03:03 IST