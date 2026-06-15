After prolonged break, rains return to Karnataka's coastal districts

<p>After an underwhelming start, southwest monsoon gained vigour in coastal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> on Sunday with Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts experiencing heavy showers, coupled with thunder.</p>.<p>Many parts of Udupi, including the temple town, Brahmavar, Kundapur, Baindoor, Hebri and Kaup received heavy rains overnight. Rains continued intermittently till Sunday afternoon. Many roads and low-lying areas in Udupi town reported waterlogging. Ambalpady bypass road turned into a slush field, causing grave hardship to motorists.</p>.Monsoon likely to enter sluggish phase in Karnataka: IMD.<p>Kaup recorded 57 mm of rain in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. Udupi registered 53 mm while Baindoor and Kundapur witnessed 38 mm and 36 mm of rains, respectively.</p>.<p>Mangaluru city and surrounding areas also experienced heavy showers intermittently on Sunday.</p>.<p>Down south, Ramanagara town received a sharp spell of rain in the evening. The showers flooded several roads, including the Market Road, and residential layouts in low-lying areas. </p>