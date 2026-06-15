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Homeindiakarnataka

After prolonged break, rains return to Karnataka's coastal districts

Many roads and low-lying areas in Udupi town reported waterlogging. Ambalpady bypass road turned into a slush field, causing grave hardship to motorists.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 23:30 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 23:30 IST
Karnataka NewsmonsoonKarnataka

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