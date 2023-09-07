After Rama and Krishna, BJP now using 'India' to woo voters: Bangarappa

Shivamogga District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa took a dig at the BJP by saying that the Modi-led government at the centre is all set to rename India as Bharat after using Lord Rama and Lord Krishna as issues ahead of polls.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said the BJP as usual is trying to seek support from people for Lok Sabha polls slated to be held next year by using emotional issues. "They've done the same in the past. But now it won't work as people realise that such issues won't benefit them. People have been leading their lives by calling the country 'India'. Will the change in name bring any fortune to people?," he asked.