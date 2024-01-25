After Shettar, no one else will leave, says DK Shivakumar

"Shettar had told me that he's being asked to come back to the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls. When I spoke to him on Wednesday morning, he said he won't go back to the BJP saying Congress gave him political re-birth. We kept faith in him. Now, that faith has been shaken," Shivakumar said.

Asked about Shettar's statement that he's returning to the BJP keeping national interests in mind, Shivakumar retorted: "When he was denied the Assembly ticket, was there national interest?"

Shettar's return to the BJP is being seen as a setback to the Congress' plan to woo Lingayat votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

Industries Minister MB Patil, one of Congress' Lingayat faces, maintained that Shettar's exit will not damage Congress. "Lingayats understand everything," he said.

During the Assembly polls, Shettar's exit from the BJP had helped Congress strengthen the narrative that Lingayats are being sidelined in the saffron party.

"Shettar and Savadi were neglected. BS Yediyurappa was also sidelined without allowing him to complete his chief ministerial term. From the Congress, 34 Lingayats won. In the BJP, out of 65-70 Lingayat candidates, only 17 won. For the first time, most probably about 75% of the Lingayat community voted for the Congress," Patil explained.

Patil said Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra was made BJP state president with the intention of wooing back Lingayats. "The Lingayat community knows why Yediyurappa was made to resign as CM and why his son was made BJP president. There won't be any damage to Congress," he said.

On whether or not time is ripe for the Congress to appoint a Lingayat as deputy chief minister, Patil said: "Whatever our views are have been expressed within the four walls of the party."