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After stones, lake soil transported to Kerala from Karnataka's Gundlupet taluk

There is a great demand for the black stone, white stone and M Sand that are abundantly available in Gundlupet and Chamarajanagar taluks.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 16:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKeralagundlupetstones

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