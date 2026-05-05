After stones, lake soil transported to Kerala from Karnataka's Gundlupet taluk

<p>Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist): After unabated transportation of stones, M Sand and gravel from Gundlupet taluk to the neighbouring Kerala, even lake soil is added to the list, allege the farmers and locals. </p><p>The recent accident between a sand-laden truck and a car on national highway 766, that passes through Gundlupet taluk, is proof of this. The accident claimed three lives, all natives of Kannur, Kerala. The truck was transporting lake soil, without permission, they said.</p>.Karnataka releases extra Rs 72 crore to mitigate drinking water crisis in rural areas.<p>There are allegations that the officials and local representatives are silent even though natural resources of Chamarajanagar district are being illegally transported to neighbouring states.</p><p>There is a great demand for the black stone, white stone and M Sand that are abundantly available in Gundlupet and Chamarajanagar taluks. But, norms are being violated by overloading the trucks. The Police, Revenue and Mines and Geology department personnel have turned a blind eye to the issue, they alleged.</p><p>Farmer leader Bheemanabeedu Raju alleged that the movement of lorries on NH-766 between Gundlupet and Kerala has become more, resulting in several mishaps, claiming lives. The Forest department personnel are not checking properly at Maddur and Moolehole checkpost, he alleged.</p>