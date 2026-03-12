<p>Following the Supreme Court’s approval of passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old in a permanent vegetative state, 86-year-old retired teacher H B Karibasamma, who has been fighting for the same for the past 25 years, has urged the state government to frame guidelines for mercy killing and set up a separate ward in the government hospitals for those who want to die with dignity.</p>.<p>She has been suffering from colon cancer for several years.</p>.DH Deciphers | Supreme Court ruling on passive euthanasia and what the law says.<p>Karibasamma told <em>DH</em>, “Though the state government promised to implement the directions of the Supreme Court with regard to euthanasia last year, it has not yet framed guidelines. So, many people like me, who have been suffering from incurable diseases, are unable to die with dignity.”</p>.<p>“I urge the government to implement them before April 22. If not, I will launch a hunger strike at Jayadeva Circle in the city from April 23,” she said.</p>