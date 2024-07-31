After two days of downpours, rain recedes in Karnataka's Kodagu

Madikere: Rains receded in the Kodagu on Wednesday, after heavy downpours over the last two days. The sky, however, remained overcast with the air was thick with mist.
As a precautionary measure, the district administration declared a holiday for schools. As many as 119 people have taken shelter in five relief centres in the district.
The water level on the Bhagamandala- Madikeri road has also reduced. Meanwhile, the inflow of water to Harangi dam has reduced to 9,098 cusecs and 19,250 cusecs water has been released into the river from the dam.
District in Charge Minister N S Boseraju will inspect the rain affected areas at noon, and also on Thursday.
Postpone travel plans
Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has appealed to the visitors to postpone their travel plans till August 15. As landslides have occurred in various locations on Mullayyanagiri and Bababudangiri roads, she said that there are chances of further landslides following rainfall.
Trekking has also been banned, said the DC.
Meanwhile, rains receded in Dakshina Kannada and the water-level in river Nethravathi also went down.
On Tuesday night, water levels in river Nethravathi at Bantwal had reached 10.4 metres but later receded.
Holiday for schools
Following heavy rains, the Udupi district administration has declared a holiday for schools and PU colleges in Udupi, Kaup, Karkala and Hebri taluks.
Published 31 July 2024, 10:08 IST