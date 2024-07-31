After two days of downpours, rain recedes in Karnataka's Kodagu

Madikere: Rains receded in the Kodagu on Wednesday, after heavy downpours over the last two days. The sky, however, remained overcast with the air was thick with mist.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration declared a holiday for schools. As many as 119 people have taken shelter in five relief centres in the district.

The water level on the Bhagamandala- Madikeri road has also reduced. Meanwhile, the inflow of water to Harangi dam has reduced to 9,098 cusecs and 19,250 cusecs water has been released into the river from the dam.

District in Charge Minister N S Boseraju will inspect the rain affected areas at noon, and also on Thursday.