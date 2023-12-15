Lingayat Cong ministers sign petition against caste census a month after Vokkaligas

Belagavi: At least three Karnataka ministers and the government’s chief whip are signatories to an All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha petition that was submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asking him to junk the findings of the caste census.

This development, on the sidelines of the Belagavi legislature session, came exactly a month after a similar petition by the Vokkaligara Sangha signed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was given to Siddaramaiah.

The Veerashaiva Mahasabha petition was signed by lawmakers across all parties, including BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and former Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai.

The Congress signatories include ministers M B Patil, Eshwar Khandre, Shivanand Patil and chief whip Ashok Pattan. In all, 32 legislators have signed the petition.

Speaking to DH, Mahasabha national secretary H M Renuka Prasanna said that as some of the lawmakers belonging to the Veerashaiva Lingayat community were busy with the last day of the Legislature session, they could not sign the petition. "We will submit another petition soon with signatures from all the legislators from the community," he said.