Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Agency fights spurious seed scourge

n the 2024-25 season, KSSOCA registered 75,464 hectares of land and certified over 11.95 lakh quintals of seeds.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 21:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 21:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us