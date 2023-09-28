Agitators condemn silence of MPs on Cauvery issue, continue protest

Spatikapuri Mutt seer Nanjavadhootha Swami expressed outrage against the state MPs for not raising their voice on the Cauvery issue.
Extending support to the protest by Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti against release of water to TN from KRS dam near Sir M Visvesvaraya statue on Wednesday, he said, “The MPs should join hands and raise voice against release of water. Only then, the prime minister will understand the matter. When former PM H D Deve Gowda had staged a dharna over the issue, PM Modi had intervened earlier.”
“The state has been oppressed several times over the Cauvery issue. The government should demonstrate strong political will. Bangarappa had refrained from releasing the water when he was CM. He was not sent to jail. Why are you afraid?” he asked the government.
BJP workers staged a protest with empty pots and flowers on their ears.
Activist Roopesh Rajanna and his supporters staged a protest in front of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam’s office.
Bhoomithayi Horata Samiti members took out a rally with bullock carts in Srirangapatna. Protests were held in Pandavapura, KR Pet, Maddur and Malavalli. In Mysuru, Karnataka Praja Party members launched a letter campaign in front of the court. Cauvery Kriya Samithi staged a protest near Kote Anjaneya temple and JD(S) workers staged a protest at Gandhi Square. Agitators staged a ‘tamate chaluvali’ in Chamarajanagar.