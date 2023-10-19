Agri varsities should enhance research work to boost food production: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah suggested that extensive research should be done on crops that can be grown in less rain and less water and ways to prevent crop damage due to extreme weather conditions.

“Agricultural universities play a vital role in increasing food production to cater to the needs of the growing population. Ours is the state with the largest amount of dry agricultural land. Due to climate change, the state is continuously suffering from excessive rains and droughts. It is for this reason that the help of agricultural experts and technicians is essential for our farmers,” he said.