Agri varsities should enhance research work to boost food production: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday opined that there is a need to enhance and deepen research works taken up at agricultural universities across the state to boost food production.
He was speaking at the inauguration of the new building of Baking Technology and Value Addition Institute and DAESI Sammelana organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru in the city.
To improve the quality of research and make it effective, he suggested that a lab to land-land to lab approach should be followed.
“The findings of laboratories have to reach agricultural land and labs should know about the experiences and needs of agricultural land. Only then sustainable agriculture is possible. This can be made possible if agricultural universities adopt scientific works based on lab to land-land to lab concept,” he said.
Siddaramaiah suggested that extensive research should be done on crops that can be grown in less rain and less water and ways to prevent crop damage due to extreme weather conditions.
“Agricultural universities play a vital role in increasing food production to cater to the needs of the growing population. Ours is the state with the largest amount of dry agricultural land. Due to climate change, the state is continuously suffering from excessive rains and droughts. It is for this reason that the help of agricultural experts and technicians is essential for our farmers,” he said.