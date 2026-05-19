<p>After 74 students at the Hiriyur centre in Chitradurga district secured 200 out of 200 marks in the practical exam of the entrance test to BSc (Agriculture) course, the state government has decided to conduct a re-examination for students at the centre.</p>.<p>Allegations of irregularities surfaced following the exemplary performance of 74 students, and an inquiry was conducted by the Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural Sciences, Shivamogga and a report submitted.</p>.<p>It has been argued that the region-specific specimens given to the students were simple, owing to which as many students secured 200 out of 200 marks, prompting the government to order a re-examination.</p>.<p>Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy confirmed that the government had decided to have a re-examination for students who appeared for the exam at the Hiriyur centre.</p>.<p> The practical exam is conducted to assess the knowledge, and ascertain whether candidates applying for the course under the ‘agriculturist’ quota are eligible for the same. The practical exam was conducted at 17 centres across the state.</p>.NEET-UG paper leak | Students left in despair as Karnataka govt revives demand to scrap NEET.<p>A student who appeared for the practical exam at another centre expressed incredulity over the fact that 74 students at Hiryur secured full marks in the test. “How can it be possible for 74 students to secure full marks,” the student asked.</p>.<p>A parent equated the irregularities at the Hiriyur centre to the NEET question paper leak scam. “The government must cancel the exam and order a probe. We suspect a bigger racket in the conduct of the practical examinations,” said the parent.</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka too pitched for a re-examination. Pointing out that irregularities had been alleged in the KPSC examinations as well, Ashoka added, “Several parents and students have levelled allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the practical test in Chitradurga. Is this the way to provide justice to students from poor agricultural families?”</p>.<p>However, officials at the Karnataka Examinations’ Authority (KEA) said that the practical exams were conducted by the respective agricultural universities.</p>.<p>“The examination in Chitradurga was conducted by the Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural Sciences, Shivamogga. It is the varsity’s responsibility to conduct the practical exam, and submit the rank list to the KEA,” said a senior KEA official.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, authorities of the university said that they had submitted the report of the fact-finding panel to the government. The report makes no mention of foul play. “The region-based specimens used for the exam were simple, which may have resulted in the students securing full marks. The committee has examined all the CCTV camera footage,” said Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University registrar Shamarao Jagirdar, who was also part of the fact-finding panel.</p>