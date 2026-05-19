Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Agriculture course practical test: Re-examination ordered at Hiriyur centre

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy confirmed that the government had decided to have a re-examination for students who appeared for the exam at the Hiriyur centre.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 01:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 01:48 IST
Karnataka NewsAgricultureBSc degreehiriyur

Follow us on :

Follow Us