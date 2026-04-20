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Agriculture fair, Mudipu Utsava in Dakshina Kannada from Apr 24 to 26

The festival is being organised to promote Mudipu as a tourism destination while also encouraging agriculture.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 09:57 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina KannadaU T Khaderfair

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