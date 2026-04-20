<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader said that an agriculture fair and Mudipu Utsava will be held at Sri Krishna Dhyana Mandira in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mudipu">Mudipu</a> from April 24 to 26.</p><p>Addressing reporters on Monday, Khader said the festival will be organised under his leadership through the Mudipu Utsava Samiti, Krishika Samaja Ullal and UT Fareed Charitable Foundation Trust in Mangalore constituency. </p><p>Sri Krishna Dhyana Mandira is a prominent tourist destination, Mudipu holds significance as an agricultural village. The festival is being organised to promote Mudipu as a tourism destination while also encouraging agriculture.</p>.Karnataka: Yuvotsava job fair on April 20 .<p>Minister for Agriculture N Chaluvaraya Swamy, District in Charge Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a> and Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta will be the chief guests at the inaugural ceremony. Madan Mohan Naik Adekala, the founder of Mudipu Sri Krishna Dhyana Mandira, will be honoured with the ‘Seva Dhurandhara’ award on the occasion.</p><p>Mudipu Utsava working president Devadas Bhandary said that a ‘guddagadu ota’ and Swachh Mudipu campaign will be organised as part of the festival on April 22. A saree walk and painting competition will be held on April 24.</p><p>Ansarul Masakin Daff Samiti will present a daff performance, while members of St Joseph Vaz Church will stage a dance drama depicting the birth of Jesus Christ on April 25. </p><p>Bhajana sankeertana, a kite festival, mehandi competition, cooking-without-fire contest, food festival, health camp, yakshagana and various cultural programmes will also be held as a part of the Mudipu utsava. </p>