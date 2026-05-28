Ahead of his resignation, Siddaramaiah's supporter tries to consume poison at protest

<p>Yadgiri: A man belonging to Kuruba community tried end life by consuming poison during protest organised by the district unit of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Pradesh Kuruba Sangh and Siddaramaiah Fans' Association here on Thursday, urging the Congress high command not to seek resignation from the Chief Minister. </p><p>Hundreds of protesters, who gathered at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Circle here, shouted slogans against the Congress high command and blocked the road by forming a human chain. This caused severe inconvenience to vehicular movement for some time. </p> .Siddaramaiah supporters burn tyres, protest Congress ‘CM change’ move in Karnataka.<p>Meanwhile, the protesters poured petrol on the tyre and set it on fire. Police personnel stopped them and tried to extinguish the fire by pouring water. </p><p>At this juncture, the protester Bhimu Poojary tried to consume the poison by taking a bottle from his pocket. The police stopped him and snatched the bottle.</p>