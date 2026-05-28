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Homeindiakarnataka

Ahead of his resignation, Siddaramaiah's supporter tries to consume poison at protest

Hundreds of protesters, who gathered at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Circle here, shouted slogans against the Congress high command and blocked the road by forming a human chain.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 09:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahIndia Politics

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