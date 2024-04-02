JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Rs 6.65 lakh cash seized along Karnataka-Maharashtra border

A man identified as Amul Vidyadhar, who is a resident of Belagavi was found carrying the money without relevant documents in his vehicle.
Last Updated 02 April 2024, 04:15 IST

Follow Us

Belagavi: Days before the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections, the Static Surveillance Team (SST) seized cash amounting to Rs 6.65 lakh at Bachi checkpost in Belagavi taluk along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border in the early hours of Tuesday.

The SST team led by Prashant Dixit seized the cash during routine border checking of the vehicles. A man identified as Amul Vidyadhar, who is a resident of Belagavi was found carrying the money without relevant documents in his vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 April 2024, 04:15 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMaharashtraBelagavicash seizureLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT