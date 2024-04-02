Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Rs 6.65 lakh cash seized along Karnataka-Maharashtra border

Belagavi: Days before the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections, the Static Surveillance Team (SST) seized cash amounting to Rs 6.65 lakh at Bachi checkpost in Belagavi taluk along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border in the early hours of Tuesday.

The SST team led by Prashant Dixit seized the cash during routine border checking of the vehicles. A man identified as Amul Vidyadhar, who is a resident of Belagavi was found carrying the money without relevant documents in his vehicle.