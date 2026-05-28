Ahead of new government, Siddaramaiah's policy man Venkateshaiah exits CMO after transfer

<p>Bengaluru: KAS officer Venkateshaiah, a long-time collaborator with outgoing Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, was transferred on Thursday ahead of a new government stepping in. </p>.<p>A 2012-batch KAS officer, Venkateshaiah was Siddaramaiah’s private secretary. He has now been posted as director of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agricultural-sector">agricultural</a> marketing.</p>.<p>Armed with a PhD, Venkateshaiah was known as Siddaramaiah's trusted lieutenant on policy matters.</p>.<p>From drafting his speeches to preparing policy notes, Venkateshaiah found a place in Siddaramaiah’s first circle.</p>.From Deputy CM to KPCC chief: Here are key posts in Karnataka that will open up if D K Shivakumar becomes Chief Minister.<p>The officer was with Siddaramaiah when he was the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leader-of-the-opposition-siddaramaiah">Leader of the Opposition</a> (2019-2023). </p>.<p>Another official from the chief minister’s office Ramesh P Konareddi was transferred on Thursday. Konareddi was Siddaramaiah’s officer on special duty (OSD). He is now a director at the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. </p>