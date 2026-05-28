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Homeindiakarnataka

Ahead of new government, Siddaramaiah's policy man Venkateshaiah exits CMO after transfer

The officer was with Siddaramaiah when he was the Leader of the Opposition (2019-2023).
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDKScmo

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