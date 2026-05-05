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'Ahinda vote backbone of party': Satish Jarkiholi says Congress must do more for them to win 2028 Karnataka polls

Congress’ Umesh Meti won the seat by 22,867 votes against BJP’s Veeranna Charanthimath.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 14:38 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 14:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka Politicssatish jarkiholi

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