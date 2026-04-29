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'AI disruption' sinks software project, Karnataka govt diverts allotted land for medical college

A prolonged litigation over land acquisition meant that the software company could not take off. By the time court cases were resolved, investing in a software company made no sense.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 14:16 IST
Artificial IntelligenceKIADBland allotted

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