AI makes Karnataka's Aland’s sugarcane farmers aim high on yield

AI is guiding farmers on when and how much water and nutrients should be given to the crop. The growers have taken a cue from AI technology adopted in the sugarcane belt of Baramati in Maharashtra.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 22:39 IST
