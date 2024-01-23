AI to aid Karnataka cops analyse cases

Bengaluru: Staying true to the changing times, the Karnataka State Police has armed itself with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to minimise human intervention and analyse cases.
Karnataka State Police.AI (KSP.AI), along with a few other softwares, was officially launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last week during the annual conference of senior police officers held at the office of Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) Alok Mohan in Bengaluru.
As per senior officials, the AI model is designed in-house and has been trained in a generative algorithm that is on par with ChatGPT. Experts say that generative AI creates new content – be it text, audio or video – depending on the way it is trained using existing data sets.
Similarly, KSP.AI has been trained on extensive historical data, which helps it aid the police in automating several manual processes.
As KSP.AI is in its nascent stage, the state police force is primarily using it as an AI assistant to transform the complaints into a proper format and then populate the First Information Report (FIR). The model has also been trained to translate from Kannada and transcribe the text effectively.
"KSP.AI is an AI assistant that smoothens the process of Police IT (Information Technology) V2 software filing FIRs, transforming complaints, etc., and ensures the seamless communication with peer databases like Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), Forensic Laboratory Management System (FLMS), e-Prosecution, e-Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB),” Pronab Mohanty, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Police Computer Wing, told DH.
Apart from populating the FIRs, another key function of KSP.AI is to automatically identify applicable laws and sections. In the first implementation phase, the AI assistant can read the laws, extract the sections, apply the necessary sections based on case facts and summarize the case, if required.
KSP.AI is entirely automated, officers the DH spoke with said, adding that it analyses the cases by dividing brief facts of the case into sub-facts and then applying the needed sections. So far, the model was found to be 99.9 percent accurate within its trained universe, an officer said.
"Although the model is in its initial stage, we have a lot of expectations," said a senior officer, on the condition of anonymity. The department also has plans, for the future, to train the AI so that it can aid the police in investigations.
Another officer said: “Our idea is to make it pervasive where there is minimal human intervention and efficient communication with peer databases.”
KSP.AI features Analyse cases and break down facts without human intervention Automatically identify applicable laws and sections as per case facts Effective and automated communication with peer databases Transform complaints into prescribed formats and populate FIRs