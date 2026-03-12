AI told me 'Karnataka Model' will help us win Assam elections, DK Shivakumar quips

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> said Thursday that an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool told him that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> could win Assam by using the 'Karnataka Model'. </p><p>Shivakumar said this in the Legislative Council while replying to a question by BJP MLC Bharathi Shetty who asked the government about its plans to use AI to make the administration more efficient. </p><p>"<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assam/armed-with-kamakhya-visit-chargesheet-congress-leans-on-priyanka-dk-shivakumar-to-counter-bjps-infiltrator-narrative-3904866">I recently went to Assam</a>. I asked (AI) how to win the Assam election. It gave me a report. But can we really do an election based on that?" Shivakumar said. </p>.'Centre must find solution': Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on LPG crisis; says will discuss matter in state cabinet.<p>In a banter, BJP MLC N Ravikumar said Shivakumar would have his own strategy for the Assam election. </p><p>"Let's step out. We'll sit together. It (AI) will say, you do the 'Karnataka Model' and you'll win the Assam election. But can that be done?" he said, laughing. Shivakumar, who is the Karnataka Congress president, is an observer for the Assam polls. </p><p>The Congress government here has been pitching the 'Karnataka Model' based on the five 'guarantee' schemes, espousing the concept of universal basic income. </p>.Shivakumar hosts gala dinner to mark 6 years as Karnataka Congress chief.<p>Shivakumar said the use of AI in governance needs "big research" before making any decision. "AI is being discussed globally. There was a big summit that the PM organised in Delhi. The CBSE is introducing AI from Class 3. Even the judiciary is discussing the use of AI in courts," he said. </p><p>"But in the government, we're still unable to handle man-made things. So, without research, we can't decide on AI," Shivakumar said. </p><p>Shivakumar said his daughter recommended the use of AI when he was talking to his personal assiatant about preparing a speech. "My daughter told me to ask ChatGPT. I got a lot of information," he said. "But authentication is problematic."</p>