Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

AI told me 'Karnataka Model' will help us win Assam elections, DK Shivakumar quips

The Congress government here has been pitching the 'Karnataka Model' based on the five 'guarantee' schemes, espousing the concept of universal basic income.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 16:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 16:21 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarAssam Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us