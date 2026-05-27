<p>Bengaluru: Clarifying that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> has not called a meeting of its legislature party in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karanataka">Karnataka</a> amid speculation over a possible change in chief minister, AICC General Secretary in charge of the state Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday urged the media not to speculate on the issue.</p>.<p>He said the Congress is capable of deciding its leadership matters and that the party would inform the public whenever any decision is taken. “Till then, please do not speculate,” he said.</p>.<p>“Currently, no meeting of the legislature party has been called by the Congress party. No other decision has been taken yet. As things evolve, we will inform you. I cannot tell you what will happen after one month, 20 days, tomorrow, six months, or one year—that would be speculation,” Surjewala said.</p>.Karnataka CM news LIVE Updates | 'No decision taken yet': Randeep Surjewala on Karnataka CM change.<p>Speaking to reporters here, he said, “I request you, with folded hands, not to indulge in speculation.” </p>.<p>His remarks came amid intense speculation that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> may step down as CM within the next couple of days, possibly on Thursday, to make way for his deputy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>.</p>