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Homeindiakarnataka

AICC Gen Sec Surjewala urges media not to speculate on Karnataka CM change

Congress is capable of deciding its leadership matters and that the party would inform the public whenever any decision is taken, AICC General Secretary said.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 13:32 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarRandeep Singh SurjewalaSiddarmaiah

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