AICC secretary Suraj Hegde passes away at 55

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aicc">AICC</a> secretary and Karnataka government's Guarantee Committee vice chairman Suraj Hegde died late last night, <em>PTI</em> reported, quoting party sources said on Monday.</p><p>He was aged about 55 years and died at a private hospital here due to cardiac arrest.</p><p>Chief Minister D K Shivakumar condoled the death of Hegde.</p><p>"I am deeply shocked to learn of the sudden demise of my dear colleague Suraj Hegde, who served as AICC functionary, KPCC Vice-President, and Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Committee," Shivakumar posted on X.</p>.Tributes pour in as Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar passes away.<p>His contribution to strengthening the Congress party through organisational acumen and public concern was unparalleled, he said, adding, "Today, we have lost an active leader who always maintained an excellent rapport with party workers," the CM said.</p><p>Former CM Siddaramaiah also condoled the death of Hegde.</p><p>"As the grandson of our state's proud former Chief Minister, the late D Devaraj Arasu, Suraj was steadfastly carrying forward the tradition of people-centric politics with dedication and care. Suraj had even greater opportunities awaiting him in politics. His departure at such a time is an irreplaceable loss to the Congress party and the state of Karnataka."</p><p>Karnataka Congress president B K Hariprasad said Hegde dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of backward communities, Dalits, and other marginalised sections of society. In the truest sense, he was a genuine heir to the legacy of equality and social justice championed by Devaraj Urs.</p><p>"Always committed to public service. He played a significant role in ensuring that the guarantee schemes reached the people," he said, terming Hegde's death as a big loss to the state and the Congress party.</p><p>Other Congress leaders also offered their condolences. Hegde was the former in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, and the grandson of former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs.</p>