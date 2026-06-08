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Homeindiakarnataka

AICC secretary Suraj Hegde passes away at 55

His contribution to strengthening the Congress party through organisational acumen and public concern was unparalleled, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 04:49 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarAICC

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