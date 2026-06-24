AIDSO stages protest over NEET irregularities in Karnataka's Davangere

<p>Davangere: Condemning alleged irregularities in the NEET UG-2026 examination and demanding strict action against those responsible, students staged a protest at Jayadeva Circle on Wednesday under the aegis of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO).</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, AIDSO district president Pooja Nandihalli said the alleged lapses in the examination process had deeply affected students across the country. </p><p>She claimed that several students had died by suicide following disruptions caused by the alleged paper leak and subsequent postponement of the exam.</p>.<p>She said educationwas increasingly falling victim to privatisation and commercialisation. As a result, the NEET examination, the national-level entrance test for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, is allegedly pushing students from poor and middle-class backgrounds away from higher and medical education. </p><p>She added that the reported leakage of the NEET question paper twice in the last three years is a matter of serious concern and national shame.</p>.<p>She further questioned why the government continues to entrust such examinations to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which she alleged had become a 'puppet in the hands of the coaching mafia.' She asked why the government was not taking direct responsibility for conducting examinations on its own.</p>.<p>Criticising the system's strict enforcement of rules, she said the same administration that denies students entry for being even two minutes late must ensure similar efficiency and accountability in conducting examinations. She urged the authorities to discharge their responsibilities in a fair and transparent manner.</p>.<p>She demanded that the government take direct responsibility for conducting examinations and ensure a more transparent and accountable system. </p><p>Nandihalli further called for the abolition of the NTA and urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take moral responsibility and resign. She also demanded compensation and justice for families of students affected by the alleged negligence.</p>.<p>AIDSO district secretary Suman T S alleged that instead of addressing the issue, the government was attempting to divert attention by banning apps and issuing circulars blaming students for leaks and related issues. He said the government, which is responsible for ensuring education, healthcare, and employment, had failed to uphold public trust.</p>.<p>Students from various institutions participated in the protest.</p>