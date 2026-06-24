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Homeindiakarnataka

AIDSO stages protest over NEET irregularities in Karnataka's Davangere

AIDSO district president Pooja Nandihalli said the alleged lapses in the examination process had deeply affected students across the country.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 20:07 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 20:07 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestNEETDavangereAIDSO

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