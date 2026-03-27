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Air fares fluctuate widely as govt removes cap on domestic tickets

Early trends indicate fares from Bengaluru continue to increase on high-demand routes like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 21:45 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 21:45 IST
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