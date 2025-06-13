Akram Pasha takes charge as new MD of KSRTC

<p>Bengaluru: Senior IAS officer Akram Pasha took charge as the managing director (MD) of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in the city on Thursday. </p>.<p>Pasha, a 2012-batch IAS officer, previously served as the commissioner of the Karnataka Housing Board and the Labour Department, as well as the deputy commissioner of Hassan and Kolar districts. </p>.<p><strong>Replaces BMTC MD</strong></p>.KSRTC MD transferred, BMTC chief given additional charge.<p>He replaces Ramachandran R, managing director of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), who was holding concurrent charge of the KSRTC. </p>.<p>V Anbukumar, the long-standing MD of the KSRTC, was transferred on June 3. </p>