Akram Pasha takes charge as new MD of KSRTC

Pasha, a 2012-batch IAS officer, previously served as the commissioner of the Karnataka Housing Board and the Labour Department, as well as the deputy commissioner of Hassan and Kolar districts.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 00:11 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 00:11 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKSRTC

