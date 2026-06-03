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Homeindiakarnataka

Aland clash: Cancel order to withdraw case, BJP urges Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

The Cabinet recently decided to withdraw cases in 42 instances, including the Aland case.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 22:33 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 22:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaThaawar Chand Gehlot

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