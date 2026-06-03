<p>Bengaluru: A delegation of BJP leaders on Tuesday met and urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to cancel an order issued by the Congress government withdrawing a case related to the 2022 clashes at the Ladle Mashak Dargah at Aland in Kalaburgi district.</p>.<p>The Cabinet recently decided to withdraw cases in 42 instances, including the Aland case. </p>.Withdrawal of Aland riot cases: BJP calls it appeasement, Congress defends .<p>Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, "Due to vote bank politics and to appease Muslims, the government has withdrawn the cases registered against those who attacked the Raghav Chaitanya Mandir".</p>.<p class="bodytext">Claiming that there had been attacks on police and that public property had been destroyed in the incident, he claimed that the Congress had proven yet again that it was "anti-people".</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Against this backdrop, this unconstitutional and anti-people order must be immediately cancelled. Even as the hearing of this incident is pending before the court, the government has withdrawn the cases against the attackers. We have submitted a memorandum to the governor that these cases should not be withdrawn," he said. </p>