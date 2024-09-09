Alarm in Bhadra Tiger Reserve as weed runs rampant

“We are digging into Tiger Foundation funds, collected through safari booking and photography fees, to provide salaries to contract staff and maintain anti-poaching camps, as funds from Project Tiger have been cut significantly," said a senior official at Bhadra, who did not wish to be named. "We do not have adequate funds and permanent staff to take up large-scale de-weeding.

Kuvempu University Botany Professor Y L Krishnamurthy said the weed belongs to the same family as parthenium.

“We cannot completely remove these weeds as they grow very fast. We can only manage their spread by uprooting them before they flower. In two to three years, they can cover large areas, resulting in complete damage to native plants,” he said.

Environmentalist Girish D V blamed the forest department. “Loss of high canopy and removal of native plants in the name of forest-fire management over the years have resulted in the growth of weeds in Bhadra. Growth of weeds can result in loss of food for herbivores and increase human-animal conflict in the coming days,” he said.

BTR Field Director Yashpal Kshirsagar said the spread of mikania micrantha is a matter of concern. “We have taken up de-weeding across the four ranges of BTR. As much as 10%-15% of the total tiger reserve is affected by weeds. We cannot remove all of them at once. We have put in place weed management, where weeds are being removed from critical areas depending upon the funds available.”

He said the BTR's functioning was getting affected by lack of funds.