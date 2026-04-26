<p>Gundlupet(Chamarajanagar dist): Alert <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forest-department">Forest Department</a> staff averted a major wildfire incident, in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Sunday.</p>.<p>A fire that was lit up to destroy weeds and wild bushes on a private agricultural land spread fast towards the Bandipur forest, near Maramma temple in Mangala village, Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Sunday.</p>.<p>However, the alert Forest Department personnel acted swiftly and extinguished the fire, averting destruction of forest.</p>.<p>The fire that was lit to destroy the weeds on the private land on Sunday morning, spread fast and by afternoon, it spread to the forest coming under Gopalaswamy Betta. </p>.Karnataka: Vast tracts of forest destroyed in wildfire in Chamarajanagar.<p>According to Gopalaswamy Betta Range Forest Officer B M Mallesh, the personnel at the Command Centre at Melukamanahalli, observed thick smoke billowing from the forest and alerted the Forest Department officials.</p>.<p>The personnel rushed to the spot and launched an operation and doused the flames, he said.</p>