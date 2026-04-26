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Alert forest dept personnel avert major wildfire incident in Karnataka

However, the alert Forest Department personnel acted swiftly and extinguished the fire, averting destruction of forest.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsKarnatakaforest departmentBandipur

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