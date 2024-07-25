Alert loco pilot, assistant avert train mishap near Mangaluru

An alert loco pilot and assistant loco pilot averted a possible train accident on the Barkur-Udupi section at Perampalli here on Wednesday morning.

While approaching km no. 686/32 (on the Barkur-Udupi section), loco pilot Purushottam and assistant loco pilot Manjunath Naik of Matsyagandha Express (train no. 12619) noticed a huge tree lying on the tracks. Immediately, they stopped the train by applying emergency brakes. After the train had stopped, the tree was cleared by a team of the railways.

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) chairman and managing director Santosh Kumar Jha, praising the alertness of the crew which helped in averting an accident, announced a cash award of Rs 15,000 to each of the two crew members, KRCL manager (public relations) Sudha Krishnamurthy told DH.