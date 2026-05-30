Align career with nation’s growth: Pralhad Joshi to students in Karnataka's Dharwad

<p>Dharwad: With the highest Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) of 9.93, Shiva Shankar B bagged the President of India Gold medal and the Institute’s Gold medal, during the eighth annual convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Dharwad held on Saturday.</p>.<p>Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee presented the gold medals and certificates.</p>.'Nearly 25% of the current workforce may be jobless by 2027'.<p>Aditya Raj with CPI 9.84, Srijan Shukla with 9.84 CPI shared the Institute’s Gold medal, while Shete Rinchal Sachin with 9.43 CPI received best outgoing girl student award. Aditya Raj also bagged the director’s gold medal.</p>.<p>At the convocation as many as 253 students received BTech degrees, while two received MTech degrees.</p>.<p>The highest number of students 136-graduating were from Computer Science and Engineering followed by 66 from data Science and Artificial Intelligence and 51 from Electronics and Communication Engineering.</p>.<p>Nation’s progress</p>.<p>Speaking after presenting degree certificates and gold medals, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reminded the students of their responsibility towards contributing to the nation’s progress. He said that the country has already demonstrated its technical progress in multiple spheres and it is now upon the fresh graduates to carry this legacy forward.</p>.<p>He expressed confidence that with the pool of technical talent available in the country and excellent grooming by institutions like IIIT Dharwad, India would certainly be Vikasit Bharat in 2047.</p>.<p>Digital transformation</p>.<p>Delivering the convocation address, IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee said that India has made a remarkable achievement in digital transformation and have achieved significant technological <br>progress in bank transactions, ticket bookings, shopping <br>etc.</p>.<p>He opined that this progress was possible due to the intellectual capabilities of the youth and urged the young graduates to plan their careers in alignment with the nation’s growth.</p>.CM Yogi Adityanath felicitated students by awarding them medals and degrees.<p>IIIT-Dh BoG Chairperson Jalaj Dani pointed to the graduates that they were stepping out into the world and were expected to make history through the dint of their efforts. He therefore said that the young minds must work hard and have the confidence to succeed.</p>.<p>Prof Mahadev Prasanna briefed on the educational achievement of the IIIT-Dharwad and about the upcoming developmental works including, 1,000 capacity boys’ hostel, five-storey research park for deep tech entreprenuers.</p>.<p>Registrar Satish Annigeri, IIT Dharwad Director Venkappayya Desai were present.</p>