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Homeindiakarnataka

Align career with nation’s growth: Pralhad Joshi to students in Karnataka's Dharwad

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reminded the students of their responsibility towards contributing to the nation’s progress.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 18:33 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 18:33 IST
Karnataka NewsPralhad JoshiDharwadconvocation

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