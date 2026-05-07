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Alignment plans out for bullet trains from Bengaluru to Chennai and Hyderabad

Within Bengaluru, the corridor will pass through a 15.94-km tunnel while it will have elevated/at-grade tracks in other parts of the state.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 23:23 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 23:23 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHyderabadChennaiBullet Train

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