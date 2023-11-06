All communities want their leaders as CM, says Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi

On his proposed tour with MLAs and leaders and whether he was emerging as the third power centre of the state Congress, Jarkiholi said, "Where are the three? There is only one power centre for us -- our high command in Delhi. High command is the only power centre in Congress.' If like-minded people meet it cannot be called a group, he said. 'Such meetings happen, there is nothing new, it happens in all parties. So, such meets might have happened and may continue to happen. It cannot be projected as groupism or anti-party activity."

For now, there is no tour, let's see when opportunity comes, the Minister said, "we will bring it to the notice of the leadership."

Responding to his earlier statement that his patience should not be considered his weakness, Jarkiholi said, "There is nothing for now -- there is a ceasefire. For now things are smooth, we will have work and focus on development. The government will give priority to it."

Claiming that his idea is that only those who speak out should not get prominence in politics, he said, "there are those who don't speak much, they too have capacity, with this intention I had said. Only those coming on TV are not leaders, others too have ideas, some may have practical knowledge, others will have theoretical knowledge, they should be balanced."

Regarding the caste census report which is expected to be submitted to the government later this month, and opposition from some quarters to it, Jarkiholi said speaking in favour or against it at this stage is not right, as contents of it are still not known.