All fun and games

Karnataka, with its varied geography — expansive plains, rolling hills and vibrant coasts — has evolved a similarly dizzying variety of games. These games, played on village pathways, centres or courtyards, have seasonal and regional significance. The games have played an integral role in the development of physical strength and intellectual prowess, and have fostered a sense of community across several generations.

“We can observe that there are games designed to be played in different seasons and in specific areas among rural communities. Some strategy games are meant to be played in the village centre among adults, others are meant to be played in village streets or within home yards,” explains folk researcher Arun Joladakudligi.

The playing of outdoor games can also be influenced by time of day, type of play and age. In Uttara Kannada, for instance, the game gicchi relies on rain and the moisture levels of the soil. “A few days after the monsoon, when the ground still has some moisture, boys play this game in two teams. They look for a metal rod with a sharpened end and toss it until it lands, sticking in the mud,” explains Shivanand Hombal, an educator who runs Dhwani, an educational resource centre in Dharwad. His organisation has compiled the rules of many games played in the region.