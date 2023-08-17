All is well: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after concluding meeting with MLAs

Siddaramaiah assured MLAs that development works will be taken up based on priority and availability of funds. He also stated that works should be carried out in a time-bound manner and that government programmes must reach eligible beneficiaries.

Ministers in charge of districts have been instructed to visit the Congress offices and spend time with party workers, the CM said in the statement.

During the Mysuru district meeting, Siddaramaiah noted that the city's civic body could go to polls around the same time as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by the end of this year. He said the Congress is certain of winning BBMP. Likewise, the Congress should win the Mysuru corporation, he said.