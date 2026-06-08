Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

All pending panchayat elections to be held by end of 2026, says Karnataka minister Eshwar Khandre

Elections to Zilla and Taluk Panchayats have not been held since 2021. The state has 5,943 gram panchayats whose term ended in January and February.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 14:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 June 2026, 14:23 IST
Karnataka NewsElectionsPanchayat electionsEshwar Khandre

Follow us on :

Follow Us