All pending panchayat elections to be held by end of 2026, says Karnataka minister Eshwar Khandre

<p>Bengaluru: All pending panchayat elections will be conducted by the end of this year, Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eshwar-khandre">Eshwar Khandre</a> said on Monday. </p><p>Khandre said this after taking charge as RDPR minister and holding an introductory meeting with department officials. </p><p>“In the next eight weeks, delimitation and reservation processes will be completed. The remaining work will be done by the State Election Commission,” Khandre said.</p>.All local body polls will be held this year, says D K Shivakumar.<p>Elections to Zilla and Taluk Panchayats have not been held since 2021. The state has 5,943 gram panchayats whose term ended in January and February. </p><p>Khandre has asked officials to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to people in rural areas, calling it “the foremost responsibility of all gram panchayats”. The minister pointed out instances in which people died after consuming contaminated water. He said water quality should be tested regularly in NABL-accredited laboratories. </p><p>The minister said Karnataka has around 2 lakh km of rural roads. He has sought a report on how many are mud roads, concrete roads, and asphalt roads. He also directed officials to ensure at least one connecting road is provided to villages that currently lack bus connectivity. </p>