All problems in BJP will be solved in a month: R Ashoka

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka has said that all problems in the BJP will be resolved in the next one month and the party will face the Lok Sabha elections unitedly.
Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Ashoka said that he had already spoken with V Somanna and would visit him again on January 4.
“Somanna shared his pain about the electoral defeat,” Ashoka said.
Referring to party MLA Basanagouda Yatnal’s allegations about Covid scam, Ashoka said that such comments were natural in times of defeat.
“Success has many fathers but no one comes forward in times of defeat. The central leaders have taken note of Yatnal’s comments.”
Ashoka said that Ram temple has been on the manifesto of the BJP for the past 30 years and accordingly the party has constructed the mandir.
“Not only Ram temple, we also hope for establishing a Rama Rajya,” Ashoka said.