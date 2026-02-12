All set for grand Hampi Utsav from tomorrow

<p>Hosapete (Vijayanagar district): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to inaugurate Hampi Utsav at the heritage town of Hampi at 7 pm on Friday. </p>.<p>Art and sculpting camps have already taken off as part of the celebration.</p>.<p>A grand stage resembling Vijayanagar emperor Krishnadevaraya’s durbar has been constructed on the ground near Gayathri Peetha.</p>.<p>District incharge Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan inspected the arrangements along with officials on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The ‘Hampi By Sky’ programme, which involves helicopter rides over the historic town, is set to be inaugurated on Thursday morning. </p>.<p>The Vasantha Vaibhava shobha yatra of folk troupes is scheduled in the evening. </p>.<p>The flower show, food mela, crafts exhibition, water sports, rural sports, wrestling contest and bullocks’ fair, besides other cultural and adventure competitions are set to kick off on Friday.</p>.<p>Noted singers Vijayaprakash and Hariharan are set to perform in the evening on Day 1, while Navin Sajju and Arjun Janya are set to entertain the crowds on Day 2. </p>.<p>This is in addition to cultural programmes by over 5,000 artistes on five stages on different days of the extravaganza.</p>.<p> <strong>Drone show</strong></p>.<p>The ‘Vijayanagara Vaibhava’ sound and light show is scheduled for one week from February 13. Drone show for 15 minutes at 7 pm every day near the main dais is the highlight this year. </p>