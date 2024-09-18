Allegations of Kumaraswamy against Siddaramaiah related to land near Hinkal false: KPCC spokesman M Lakshamana

Mysuru: Days after Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy levelled fresh allegation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC spokesman M Lakshamana on Wednesday challenged Kumaraswamy to prove the allegation and he would get the CM's resignation.
Speaking to presspersons, Lakshamana said that the allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he had got 10,000 sq feet of land near Hinakal of Mysuru de-notified, then bought it and sold it, is false.
Releasing the documents related to this issue, he said, "This allegation by Kumaraswamy is another hit-and-run statement and continued mis-propaganda, to mislead the people against Siddaramaiah".
Lakshmana explained, "In 1950, one Puttegowda divided his 60 gunta land on survey number 70/4 near Hinkal. He gave 30 gunta to Saakamma and its survey number was changed to 70/4A; another 30 gunta to Chikkathammaiah whose survey number changed to 70/4B. Saakamma gave 10 gunta each to her sister's two children in 1967 and kept 10 gunta for herself".
He added, "Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) notified 30 gunta of land of 70/4B in 1984 and awarded a compensation Rs 11,700 and Chikkathammaiah's family took it. In 1997, Saakamma sold her 10 gunta land (10,000 sq feet) on 70/4A, which was not notified, to Siddaramaiah. He took a loan of Rs 98 lakh from Merchants Cooperative Bank and built a house by 1999. In 1999, since he was unable to pay the loan and also due to a few personal issues, Siddaramaiah sold it to Khodays organisation".
Lakshmana said, "In 2018, RTI activist Gangaraju filed an RTI application with MUDA, seeking information on survey number 70/4 land. MUDA gave details related to 70/4B. Based on that, Gangaraju filed a case before Mysuru District Court, against Siddaramaiah, alleging that he got the land de-notified, bought it and built a house there. The district Court directed Lakshmipuram Police, to check the facts and give a report. MUDA gave a report to the Police that this 10 gunta land on 70/4A was not acquired by MUDA and the Police filed B Report. However, the District Court gave a judgement against Siddaramaiah, on August 20, 2019. An FIR was filed against Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah challenged this order before High Court in 2019. A single bench passed an order saying that it was not illegal and quashed the lower Court's order on August 23, 2019. Gangaraju challenged it before Supreme Court and the SC upheld the HC order on March 1, 2023".
Lakshmana said, instead of making false allegations like this, both Kumarswamy and Opposition Leader R Ashoka, who have prospered with Vokkaliga's support, should question the derogatory remarks made against Vokkaliga women by MLA Munirathna.
Published 18 September 2024, 06:00 IST