Allegations of Kumaraswamy against Siddaramaiah related to land near Hinkal false: KPCC spokesman M Lakshamana

Mysuru: Days after Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy levelled fresh allegation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC spokesman M Lakshamana on Wednesday challenged Kumaraswamy to prove the allegation and he would get the CM's resignation.

Speaking to presspersons, Lakshamana said that the allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he had got 10,000 sq feet of land near Hinakal of Mysuru de-notified, then bought it and sold it, is false.

Releasing the documents related to this issue, he said, "This allegation by Kumaraswamy is another hit-and-run statement and continued mis-propaganda, to mislead the people against Siddaramaiah".

Lakshmana explained, "In 1950, one Puttegowda divided his 60 gunta land on survey number 70/4 near Hinkal. He gave 30 gunta to Saakamma and its survey number was changed to 70/4A; another 30 gunta to Chikkathammaiah whose survey number changed to 70/4B. Saakamma gave 10 gunta each to her sister's two children in 1967 and kept 10 gunta for herself".

He added, "Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) notified 30 gunta of land of 70/4B in 1984 and awarded a compensation Rs 11,700 and Chikkathammaiah's family took it. In 1997, Saakamma sold her 10 gunta land (10,000 sq feet) on 70/4A, which was not notified, to Siddaramaiah. He took a loan of Rs 98 lakh from Merchants Cooperative Bank and built a house by 1999. In 1999, since he was unable to pay the loan and also due to a few personal issues, Siddaramaiah sold it to Khodays organisation".