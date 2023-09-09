Alliance shows JD(S) has no ideology, does anything for power: Siddaramaiah

Observing that 'BJP-JD(S) alliance' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections shows that the JD(S) has no ideology and does anything for power, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the party which has 'secular' in its name is joining hands with 'communalists'.

"When I termed JD(S) as a 'B team' of the BJP, they used to be angry with me. H D Deve Gowda had said that there would be no alliance with any party at any cost. Now, G T Devegowda is saying that they are going for the alliance for the survival of their party. They have put 'secular' in their party's name and are joining hands with communalists. It shows that they have no ideology, and they do anything for power," he said.