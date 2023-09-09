Alliance shows JD(S) has no ideology, does anything for power: Siddaramaiah

Observing that 'BJP-JD(S) alliance' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections shows that the JD(S) has no ideology and does anything for power, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the party which has 'secular' in its name is joining hands with 'communalists'.
"When I termed JD(S) as a 'B team' of the BJP, they used to be angry with me. H D Deve Gowda had said that there would be no alliance with any party at any cost. Now, G T Devegowda is saying that they are going for the alliance for the survival of their party. They have put 'secular' in their party's name and are joining hands with communalists. It shows that they have no ideology, and they do anything for power," he said.
In the wake of his admirers saying that Siddaramaiah can become the prime minister, he clarified that he would not enter national politics. "Anybody can become anything in democracy. They have just expressed their opinion. Narendra Modi directly became the Gujarat Chief Minister, and then the Prime Minister. But, I will not join national politics," he noted.
"I just speak on issues, and not just for the sake of criticising anybody or attacking Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said.
On drought, water disputes
Assuring that the State Government would take measures to face the drought situation, Siddaramaiah also said the Union Government too should extend help.
"We will take measures to supply water, give jobs, and help farmers to grow alternative crops. I have written a letter to the Centre seeking changes in the drought declaration norms, but they have not yet done that," he lamented.
Admitting that farmers are facing problems in getting sufficient electricity for their irrigation pump-sets, the Chief Minister said, "We are purchasing power from outside and supplying it here. Due to no rains in August, demand for electricity has increased".
"We are ready to implement the Mahadayi project, but the Centre has not given forest and environment clearance. We will immediately start the work after the Centre gives that clearance," Siddaramaiah noted.
Countering BJP leaders who are charging the Congress government for failure in the Mahadayi issue, he asked what they were doing after the notification though they were in power.
The Prime Minister has not yet given time to meet an all-party delegation from Karnataka to discuss Mahadayi, Upper Krishna, Mekedatu and Cauvery issues, he said.
Not inviting Mallikarjun Kharge for G20 dinner is wrong as he is not just the Congress chief but also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said Siddaramaiah, who is also not attending the dinner hosted by the President of India.